CLEVELAND — Indians right-hander Danny Salazar will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing shoulder surgery.

The team said Salazar had an arthroscopic debridement and bursectomy. He will not be able to throw for at least three months while he recovers and there is no definitive timetable on when he’ll pitch again.

Salazar has been on the disabled list since the start of the season after arriving at spring training with a sore shoulder. He had numerous procedures before the decision was made to have the operation.

The 28-year-old Salazar went 5-6 with a 4.28 ERA in 19 starts for Cleveland last season. His loss deprives the AL Central leaders of some depth in case they suffer any more injuries.

Salazar made the All-Star team in 2016, when he went 11-6 with a 3.87 ERA in 25 starts. Salazar has been with the Indians since 2013.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.