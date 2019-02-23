GOODYEAR, Ariz. — The Indians officially signed former All-Star reliever Tyler Clippard, who brings experience and durability to their revamped bullpen.

Clippard received a minor league contract and roster invitation from the Indians. If he makes the 40-man roster, Clippard would receive a $2.5 million salary while in the majors. The sides reached agreement earlier in the week and finalized the deal Saturday.

The 34-year-old right-hander spent last season with Toronto. He finished fourth in the AL with 73 appearances and posted a 3.67 ERA.

Clippard enters 2019 ranked sixth among current relievers with 698 career games. Clippard has also pitched for both New York teams, Houston, the White Sox, Arizona, Oakland and Washington.

He’s 52-46 with a 3.16 ERA since 2007. Clippard has also never been on the injured list in 12 years.

The Indians are reconfiguring their bullpen this season after choosing not to re-sign career saves leader Cody Allen or elite lefty Andrew Miller.

