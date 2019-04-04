Toronto Blue Jays (3-4, third in the AL East) vs. Cleveland Indians (2-3, fourth in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Thursday, 6 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Aaron Sanchez (1-0, 0.00 ERA) Indians: Trevor Bauer (0-0, 1.29 ERA)

LINE: Indians favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Indians square off against the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday at Progressive Field.

The Indians went 49-32 in home games in 2018. Cleveland hit .259 as a team with 3.3 extra base hits per game and 216 total home runs last season.

The Blue Jays finished 33-48 in road games in 2018. Toronto pitchers struck out 8.0 hitters a game last season with a staff WHIP of 1.41. The Blue Jays won the season series 4-3 in 2018.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

