ATLANTA — Braves manager Brian Snitker says right-hander Mike Soroka, sidelined for 82 games with shoulder strain and inflammation, will not return this season.

Soroka has been on the disabled list twice and last pitched June 19 at Toronto. He went 2-1 with a 3.51 ERA in five starts.

“We’re not going to see him this year,” Snitker said Wednesday. “Hopefully, he’ll get it going. I think the best scenario for him is the instructional league and be pitching and competing and go into the offseason normal. Then we’ll get him back in the spring and go from there.”

Soroka was the youngest pitcher in the majors at 20 when he debuted at the New York Mets with a victory on May 1. The Braves initially hoped he could return in September, but the organization decided about three weeks ago that it was unlikely.

Soroka has been throwing at the team’s spring training in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, but has yet to face hitters. If he gets cleared, Soroka will get back on the mound next month.

The Braves have used three other young top prospects in their early 20s — Kolby Allard, Touki Toussaint and Bryse Wilson — as starters this season.

Allard was recalled Wednesday for the fourth time and has struggled with a 1-1 record and a 12.82 ERA in one start and two relief appearances.

Toussaint, with a 1.50 ERA, and Wilson, with no runs allowed in five innings, are each 1-0 in one start.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.