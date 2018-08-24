NEW YORK — Jay Bruce is back in the lineup for the New York Mets and ready to try something different.

The veteran outfielder was reinstated from the disabled list Friday after missing more than two months with an aching right hip, and the Mets plan to audition him at first base down the stretch.

A three-time All-Star, the 31-year-old Bruce returned to the Mets as a free agent last winter and signed a $39 million, three-year contract. Also bothered by plantar fasciitis in his feet, however, he batted only .212 with three homers and 17 RBIs in 62 games before going on the DL. His paltry .613 OPS was well below his career mark of .783 in 11 major league seasons.

“Obviously, I’ve been injured and I’ve underperformed,” Bruce said. “Neither of those things were on my list of things to do coming back to New York. So it’s not something I’m happy about or proud of, but I can only move forward.

“I have a little over a month this year and I have two more seasons to right the ship and be the player I’ve been pretty much my whole career. I think people know that and I think people are going to see that.”

Bruce started in right field, his regular position, on Friday night against Washington in his first big league game since June 17 — just in time for his bobblehead giveaway Saturday at Citi Field. Batting fifth, he flied out against lefty Gio Gonzalez with a runner on to end the first inning.



New York Mets’ Jay Bruce warms up before a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, in New York. (Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke/Associated Press)

But the fourth-place Mets intend to play Bruce at first base fairly often as they attempt to determine the best fit for next year. He has made 16 career starts at first base, including 10 last season and three this year.

“I’ve got both gloves in my locker and whatever they tell me I’m doing, I’ll do. That’s all there is to it,” Bruce said. “I’m ready for whatever. ... I feel confident about it.”

Michael Conforto and Brandon Nimmo, both 25, have been productive in the corner outfield spots. Each has played center field in the past, but manager Mickey Callaway said the Mets would prefer to keep them in the corners — especially with left fielder Yoenis Cespedes’ status uncertain early next season following surgery on both heels.

That could leave first base as a landing spot for Bruce, if he looks comfortable there.

“I definitely think that’s a possibility,” Callaway said. “I think that’s one of the things we need to find out in this last part of the season.”

It’s not that simple, though. Power-hitting prospect Peter Alonso, who was leading all minor leaguers with 32 homers and 109 RBIs this season, is the first baseman at Triple-A Las Vegas.

First base is also Dominic Smith’s natural position, though the touted 23-year-old has mostly been a disappointment during his major league stints the past two years.

Wilmer Flores, with experience all over the infield, has received the majority of playing time at first this season. He began the night batting .278 with 11 homers and 47 RBIs, and is under contractual control next year.

So if Bruce shifts to first base as well, it could create a bit of a logjam.

Bruce did say that if the Mets decide to move him primarily to first next year, he would like a heads up ahead of time.

“I would appreciate them letting me know so that I have an offseason to prepare,” he explained. “And I think they would have every intention to do that. I definitely don’t doubt that. They’ve been pretty transparent with the whole idea so far.”

Bruce wouldn’t call himself 100 percent healthy necessarily, but said his hip and feet feel good. He said the injuries affected him “a lot” earlier this year and he wasn’t really able to drive the ball.

“I feel like I’m moving around better, first and foremost, with my feet. That was kind of secondary when I went on the DL. But, got an opportunity to rest that and it feels really good now,” Bruce said. “Got out of the orthotics, which was a big goal for me. And just taking some swings in the cage a minute ago, there were swings and passes with my bat, my barrel, that just wasn’t there prior. So, I was out there playing. I wasn’t performing. Obviously, I’m not a guy to make excuses, as you guys I think know, probably. But I look forward to having kind of a full quiver, if you will.”

Bruce went 9 for 25 (.360) with a home run and a double in seven rehab games at Class A St. Lucie, playing both first base and right field. To open a spot for him on the active roster, the Mets optioned utilityman Jack Reinheimer to Las Vegas.

With catcher Devin Mesoraco sidelined by a stiff neck, New York also recalled catcher Tomás Nido from Double-A Binghamton and optioned Smith to Las Vegas.

Callaway said Mesoraco had an MRI that revealed only muscular issues, so he won’t need to go on the DL and he could catch in a pinch. Kevin Plawecki was behind the plate against the Nationals, but his pregnant wife is due at any moment so the team promoted Nido as insurance.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.