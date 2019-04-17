When Jeremy Hellickson walked to the Washington Nationals’ dugout for the final time, with two runners on, a sharp wind blowing sideways and the scoreboard tilting his team’s way, it was to a round of scattered applause.

It was fitting for the fifth inning of a cool April game. It was also fitting for Hellickson. The 32-year-old starter is not one to light up a stadium. Not like the four homers the Nationals blasted into the stands against the San Francisco Giants. Not like the other arms in Washington’s stacked rotation. Not like the sometimes-flammable arms that come out of the Nationals bullpen. Not ever, really.

But he’s made a habit of stabilizing the Nationals, one light toss at a time, and laid the groundwork for a 9-6 win over the Giants on Wednesday night.

Hellickson (2-0) gave up two runs in 5⅔ innings to earn a victory. He left with a 4-2 lead that grew to 9-2 after seventh-inning home runs from Matt Adams and Kurt Suzuki. The Giants still managed to send the tying run to the plate in the ninth after Austen Williams, who got one out in the eighth, gave up four hits and four runs without retiring a batter. Eventually, closer Sean Doolittle got the final two outs to seal the win.

Hellickson was, once again, steady enough to put Washington in a position to build an advantage and keep it. He also looked like a possible separation point, however subtle of one, for Washington in what should be a highly competitive National League East.

By mid-December, after the Nationals signed Patrick Corbin and traded away Tanner Roark, they had two more spots to fill in a shifting rotation. Washington wound up with two soft-throwing veterans off the secondary market. First came Aníbal Sánchez, and then, in the first week of February, Hellickson agreed to return for one year and $1.3 million.

Heading into Wednesday, Hellickson’s second start of this year, he had given up three or fewer earned runs in 19 of his 20 outings for the Nationals going back to last season. He threw six scoreless in a 15-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies a week ago.

He has quietly, slowly, surely become a staple behind Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg and Corbin. It’s just easy to forget.

“He’s been unbelievable since he’s been here,” said Manager Dave Martinez before the game, and that trickled into the start of another evening. There is a caveat to Hellickson’s run of strong starts, because he typically exits before a third turn through an order. That taxes the bullpen. That also helps keep his numbers down. Yet he was again asked to protect an early lead and was up to the job.

The Nationals jumped all over Giants starter Jeff Samardzija, who has struggled against Washington throughout his career. Juan Soto ripped a hands-high fastball into the facing of the second deck for a two-run, first-inning home run. Howie Kendrick, making his third start in four games in place of the slumping Brian Dozier, followed with a towering solo shot to left. That three-run cushion was upped to four after Adam Eaton singled in Wilmer Difo in the second.

Hellickson cruised through the first three innings on just 30 pitches. The last of those ended abruptly when Victor Robles caught a flyball in deep center, crow-hopped into a throw and nailed a tagging Steven Duggar at third. Hellickson skidded into trouble in the fourth, letting the first two hitters reach and allowing a pair of runs. He settled back in, stranding two runners in the fifth, and was working through the sixth until an error from Adams allowed Kevin Pillar to reach first base.

His night ended at 79 pitches after he retired one more hitter. Matt Grace threw one pitch to get out of the inning. Wander Suero retired all five hitters he faced. Williams came in to relieve him, struck out Evan Longoria on three pitches and, in the ninth, gave up four runs on a single, homer, double and homer. Kyle Barraclough and Doolittle then narrowly avoided another bullpen collapse.

The NL East promises to be a tight, four-team race all season. Distinctions have already been hard to find between the Nationals, Phillies, New York Mets and Atlanta Braves. The Nationals’ bullpen entered Wednesday with a league-worst 7.83 ERA, but relievers have also struggled for the other three teams. Each club has an explosive offense. But rotation depth is at a premium. The Phillies optioned Nick Pivetta to the minor leagues after a rough outing Tuesday. Jason Vargas, the Mets’ fifth starter, has a 14.21 ERA in three appearances. The Braves are relying on a group of young arms to carry them through.

And the Nationals have Hellickson, an unlikely anchor, a reliable arm who doesn’t give too much or too little. Maybe he picked on the Giants’ subpar offense Wednesday. Maybe the quality of his starts will wane. Or maybe the Nationals know exactly what they will get from him — in the past, present and, if this plan works, the next five months of the future.