Jeremy Hellickson’s third-inning walk to the dugout was direct and final, the trek of a man destined for disappointment, of a veteran who hoped only to prove he was healthy, and somehow was not allowed to do it.

In his first start in a month, in an eventual 7-1 Nationals win, Hellickson had thrown three innings when he came to the plate with the bases loaded and one out. Those kind of at-bats that can be dangerous for pitchers, who normally prioritize health at the plate, but are forced to add some edge in such situations. Given that Hellickson had just missed a month with a sprained wrist, overexerting himself on a swing could carry increased risk.

Hellickson fouled off the first pitch from Braves starter Julio Teheran, swung through another, and walked off the field. Nothing was certain — the Nationals do not give in-game injury updates — but it was fair to speculate that his right wrist seemed unable to withstand the whiff.

When he got to the dugout, he tore off his red batting gloves and held that wrist out to trainer Paul Lessard, leaving Dave Martinez to find an emergency pinch-hitter and make a call to the bullpen. If the wrist is, indeed, injured, Hellickson might have walked off the field for the last time this season. He threw three innings in which he allowed an unearned run on two hits.

The Nationals tied a franchise record, collecting 14 walks as they beat the Braves anyway. Juan Soto set his daily record, stealing three bases to become the youngest player to do that since 1900. Rickey Henderson, baseball’s stolen base king, was 20 years old when he first did it.

The loss of Hellickson is disappointing but manageable. The rotation had little room for Hellickson to begin with, which is why Saturday’s start seemed so important to the veteran’s future in the first place. But at this time of year, after a season like this, the whole thing illustrated a different side of the big leagues, the way any one day can change a player’s season and career.

Over the past few weeks, this team has fostered a narrative of resilience, of coherence, of collective determination. But the reality of September, of long games and exhausted bodies, is that teams nearing elimination must sometimes look to awards and statistical goals, to proving something before free agency, to proving something in general.

For Hellickson — a soon-to-be free agent — a livelihood was quite literally at stake. After waiting a month on the disabled list with that fluke wrist injury, he was pitching to prove that he is healthy again, in time to enter free agency with a convincing réésumé.

Players on the DL, particularly at a crucial part in a pivotal season, watch the hours slog by, full of treatment and hope and doubt. In Hellickson’s case, he spent many of those hours hooked up to electric stimulation that left his wrist and arm convulsing in rather disconcerting, if intentional, ways as he sat around the clubhouse.

And after all that work, Hellickson suffered from bad luck and a bad decision in the first inning when the shift led to a broken-bat hit. Then his pickoff attempt sailed wide. The Braves scored an unearned run on Freddie Freeman’s sacrifice fly.

Hellickson was not particularly sharp, and needed 60 pitches to keep the Braves at one run through three innings. Those three innings might be his last of the season, but Saturday was likely going to be his last start of 2018 anyway. With Erick Fedde and Joe Ross healthy, the Nationals had five pitchers for a five-man rotation, and they did not want to expand to six.

But Hellickson entered Saturday with the second-best ERA of any Nationals starter — 3.57 — over a large enough sample to qualify as telling. So after battling back and through two DL stints, he was unofficially pitching to convince the Nationals he deserved a few more chances, and to convince other teams he deserves a deal for 2019, too. If this injury ends his season, he will finish with a 3.45 ERA, second only to Scherzer among Nationals starters who have started at least 18 games.

While Hellickson didn’t last through the Nationals’ fourth-inning rally, they did get a run out of it when Teheran walked Adam Eaton to score the go-ahead run. Teheran didn’t last past the fourth inning, either, his pitch count at 90 through four after he walked six.

Jefry Rodriguez relieved Hellickson Saturday, just like he did when Hellickson pulled his hamstring here in early June. He did not allow a hit in 4 ⅔ innings of impressive relief, and his sacrifice bunt set up a three-run rally in the sixth that included RBI doubles from Eaton and Anthony Rendon. He also drove in a run with a single in the seventh, his first career RBI.

Strong showings like that one from Rodriguez could convince the Nationals front office they have enough starting depth in their system that they would not need to sign a veteran starter like Hellickson to provide depth next year. His Nationals tenure might have ended Saturday afternoon, a reminder of the fact that while this team marches on toward what seems certain to be a disappointing end, the individuals involved still have plenty at stake.