This was supposed to be the start of something, something fresh and new, the Washington Nationals’ first chance to showcase the bullpen they rebuilt at the trade deadline.

And, for the most part, it was. But the lasting image of Friday night’s game, a 3-0 win for the Nationals, will be Roenis Elias clutching his right hamstring as he ran toward first base in the seventh inning. The Nationals acquired Elias on Wednesday, as one of three relievers they added in a 30-minute stretch, as a lefty who could help sure up their bullpen for the pennant race.

His debut started well. He retired the first two batters he faced, on a flyout and strikeout, then curiously stepped into the on-deck circle once the next inning began. Relievers don’t typically hit. Elias, once a starter for the Seattle Mariners, had just six prior at-bats in his career. But Manager Dave Martinez wanted Elias to face the left-handed Jake Lamb in the seventh, so he sent Elias to the plate.

Elias hit a high bouncer over the mound, worked into a sprint, then slowed a step from the base. He then limped off the field, slowly, and was checked out by athletic trainer Paul Lessard in the dugout. Hunter Strickland, one of the other bullpen additions, pitched a one-two-three seventh instead. Joe Ross, Elias, Strickland, Fernando Rodney and Sean Doolittle combined for a one-hit shutout. Washington, in turn, inched back to within six games of the Atlanta Braves in the National League East.

But the victory may have come with an unwanted price.

Washington woke up Friday in a three-way tie atop the National League wild-card standings, level with the Philadelphia Phillies and Chicago Cubs, looking toward a tight pennant race. The Nationals have been chasing for weeks now, mostly against the Atlanta Braves, missing a few chances to make up ground in the division. Their season has been one long upward climb. And their work is far from finished.

Yet here, in Phoenix, the Nationals are being chased for a change. The Diamondbacks entered this series 3 ½ games back of Washington and Philadelphia for the second wild card spot. They were the ones doing the simple math, calculating what they needed this weekend, how they could maybe shift their playoff hopes with a couple wins.

In Arizona’s way, at first, was Ross in the Nationals’ fifth starter spot. Washington improved its bullpen at Wednesday’s trade deadline, acquiring Daniel Hudson from the Toronto Blue Jays, and Strickland and Elias from the Seattle Mariners. But efforts to add a starter fell short, leaving Ross, Erick Fedde and Austin Voth the potential solutions to a rotation depth issue.

Ross took a step forward Friday, at least eventually, even though his command was shaky at the start. The 26-year-old righty walked five of the first batters he faced. But he escaped the second with a well-placed sinker, inducing an inning-ending double play, and ended the third with a great play of his own.

With two runners on and two outs, David Peralta tapped a chopper past the mound and toward third base. It was in no man’s land, smack between Anthony Rendon and Trea Turner, before Ross burst into the open space. He caught the bouncer with his bare hand and, in one fluid motion, fired a strike to first ahead of Peralta’s final stride. That helped Ross manage his pitch count, already up to 59 pitches through three, and later cruise to his best outing of the year.

He worked a one-two-three fourth. He didn’t allow a hit until the fifth, when Arizona starter Alex Young tapped an infield single with one out, and soon stranded the runner at first. He was locked in a pitcher’s duel with Young, who was making just his sixth career start, since the teams had a combined two hits through five innings. But the Nationals offense cracked Young in the sixth, after Adam Eaton led off with a double, Arizona intentionally walked Brian Dozier, and Matt Adams punched in two runs with a double.

Both of Adams’s first two at-bats ended with weak strikeout swings. That’s why the Diamondbacks walked Dozier, setting up a favorable matchup, but Adams made them pay. Then Ross got the first out of bottom half and exited at 87 pitches. Then Elias got the final two outs of the inning. Then Martinez had Elias hit for himself, to likely match up with one more batter, and disaster struck.

The 31-year-old never made it out for the seventh. Strickland breezed through a perfect seventh, and Rodney did the same in the eighth, and almost everything was good and easy for the Nationals’ revamped bullpen. The caveat was Elias reaching for his hamstring. The takeaway, on a night meant for turning the page, was a gamble gone wrong.