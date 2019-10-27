Sunday, hours before he expected to watch Game 5 of the World Series from the bullpen, two days after he threw scoreless innings against the Houston Astros in Game 3, Ross received a text from Max Scherzer. Scherzer’s neck was locked up. He couldn’t start. Ross would be starting the most pivotal World Series game in franchise history, locked at 2-2.

That Ross would make another playoff start for this team is not surprising, but was hardly a sure thing either. Ross never duplicated the same consistency that earned him that first playoff start again, and midway through the 2017 season, he was diagnosed with a damaged ulnar collateral ligament. He underwent Tommy John surgery, returned late in 2018, and entered 2019 on the outside looking in of the Nationals’ rotation — at least until injuries, including one to Scherzer, left the Nationals needing help.

Ross pitched to a 3.02 ERA in nine starts down the stretch. The Nationals added him to their World Series roster because they felt he would be best equipped for the rigors of a seven-game series of all their potential relief options. At the time, that meant Ross was able to throw out of the bullpen on back-to-back days. Now, in the wake of Scherzer’s neck injury, the Nationals are calling on Ross because he has the most accumulated stamina of any of their other bullpen options. Since he started through the last three months of the season, Ross theoretically is more prepared to start now than any of the others, even though he did not appear in the postseason until two days ago, and when he did, he threw two innings.

But whatever stamina Ross has, he was the Nationals’ best hope to last Sunday. His fate, like theirs, will depend on his ability to get the Astros to pound his sinking fastball into the ground, and his ability to establish his slider and change-up often enough that Houston hitters must account for them.

For years now, the Nationals have hoped Ross would diversify his arsenal. When he first came up, he relied on the combination of an explosive sinking fastball and a sharp slider he threw hard with lateral movement and slower with more downward movement. He dabbled with a change-up, tutored by everyone from pitching coaches to Scherzer, all of whom have said the success is crucial to his long-term viability as a starter. Lately, Ross has abandoned the hard slider for something that can best be described as a slurve. He still throws his change-up to keep hitters honest, and he uses on a four-seam fastball to differentiate from the sinker, which is and always has been, his key.

Whatever Ross delivers the Nationals Sunday night, his presence on the mound provides further validation for one of the more creative trades in Nationals history. In the winter of 2014, after the San Diego Padres had drafted Ross in the first round in 2011 and Trea Turner in the first round three years later, they were in the process of making a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays for Wil Myers when Mike Rizzo made a call. Suddenly, the Nationals were involved in a three-way deal that sent outfielder Steven Souza Jr. to Tampa, Myers to San Diego, and Ross and a player to be named later back to Washington.

At the time, recently drafted players couldn’t be traded within a year of being drafted. Rizzo, with the help of his then-assistant general manager and baseball rules guru Bob Miller, worked out a deal in which Turner would remain in the Padres system, promised to the Nationals, until he could officially be traded. The league later changed the rules to avoid the awkwardness that ensued for Turner, but the trade will loom over Sunday night’s game in more ways than one: Souza, now on the Arizona Diamondbacks, has been on hand at Nationals Park all weekend, watching his former teammates make their first World Series appearance. And Ross’s opponent Sunday night is Gerrit Cole, who was chosen first overall in 2011 out of UCLA. Ross was committed to the Bruins then, and had he not chosen to go pro instead, would have been a candidate to replace him.

