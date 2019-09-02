Once Joe Ross walked off the mound Monday, his head bowed and shaking, his shoulders more than a bit slumped, the Washington Nationals were no longer just losing a game. Now they were losing a game and, because of the way it was going, forced to confront an all-too-familiar question: Who should round out an otherwise stellar starting rotation?

Ross did not make his best case in a 7-3 loss to the New York Mets at Nationals Park. What he did do, in just 3⅔ innings, was allow seven runs on eight hits to help end the Nationals’ winning streak at four. Washington’s offense didn’t do much either, getting nothing off Mets starter Noah Syndergaard in seven innings, going down 16 in a row between the first and sixth. Asdrúbal Cabrera’s three-run homer in the ninth could only dent the final score.

And so the Nationals dropped to 6 1/ 2 games behind the Atlanta Braves in the National League East, in a race that’s slipping away, and they may have been auditioning fifth starters as the afternoon wound down.

Ross was followed by Austin Voth and Erick Fedde out of the bullpen. Both are candidates to start, along with Jeremy Hellickson, if the Nationals want to test their options behind Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg, Patrick Corbin and Aníbal Sánchez. Ross’s next appearance, should he make it, would be against the Braves in Atlanta on Saturday. Voth and Fedde, having pitched in the defeat, could also be on regular rest heading into that game.

[Juan Soto is improving his defense one step at a time]

Before Ross’s ERA ballooned to 6.17, and before the Nationals couldn’t touch Syndergaard, the 7 Line Army, a big band of traveling Mets fans, filled the stadium with unwelcomed noise. When these teams faced off in New York three weekends ago, and the Mets took two out of three, Citi Field sounded like the inside of a crashing wave. Sellout crowds serenaded a pair of late rallies against the Nationals’ bullpen. Strasburg mentioned, not so subtly, that he hoped Washington fans were watching “’cause it gets into crunch time and those things really carry teams and get us to the next level.” Juan Soto later hinted in Chicago that he hopes for a louder home atmosphere down the stretch.

But on the second day of September, against another contending club, it was a group of visiting fans who stood out. The 7 Line Army yelled “M-V-P!” when rookie Pete Alonso came to the plate in the first. It booed when Ross attempted a pickoff move in the second. It screamed “Let’s go Mets!” early and often, and over again, and its matching blue shirts stretched through two sections beyond the third base line.

Then the Mets, and Ross, gave it every reason to get louder. New York’s first rally began with a J.D. Davis single to lead off the second inning, continued when Ross walked Brandon Nimmo and included damage once Joe Panik smacked a double to right-center. Davis scored. Nimmo, held at third on the double, jogged home when Rene Rivera blooped a single over first base. The chants grew even louder when Jeff McNeil hit a two-run homer in the fourth on a first-pitch sinker, and Ross was soon knocked out of the game by Davis’s two-run double.

The 25-year-old right-hander threw 85 pitches and never found his command, and his final runner scored once Voth yielded a double to Nimmo. Ross hadn’t started since Aug. 24, an eight-day layoff, but was 3-0 with a 1.50 ERA in his five outings before this one. The Nationals won each of those games. That all helped Ross win the fifth starter spot over Fedde. He eased concerns of Washington’s rotation depth. He made it seem, at least for the moment, that the Nationals didn’t need to acquire an additional starter at the trade deadline.

[Nationals expand roster with seven September additions]

But that wasn’t the Ross who showed up Monday. Instead, a problem returned in his place. He worked a 1-2-3 first, mixing in two strikeouts, before the Mets solved his sinker-slider combination. Walks have been his problem all season. He isn’t a pitcher who can pound the strike zone, even when his sinker climbs into the mid-90s, and here was more evidence of what happens when he doesn’t. Because he kept falling into hitters’ counts — 1-0, 2-0, 2-1 and so on — he couldn’t bait the Mets with shin-high sinkers and sliders in the dirt. He had to come right at them, and they won.

Voth settled in after that Nimmo double and struck out four in 2⅓ innings. Fedde worked two scoreless innings despite issuing back-to-back four-pitch walks. Hellickson hasn’t started a game since May 19, before he went to the 60-day injured list with a right shoulder strain, but was activated Sunday to eat innings in relief or make a spot start. September roster expansion should allow the Nationals to tinker with the fifth starter as they please, a spot that will come up five more times in the regular season.

Now they just have to decide if Ross gave them enough of a reason to do that.