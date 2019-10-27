“See, we have these bats . . . ”

Rendon’s point was clear: Sometimes hits come. Sometimes they don’t. Cause and effect aren’t always easy to pinpoint. But for these Nationals, needing to steady themselves after two straight losses, correlation is becoming clear: As Rendon and his middle-of-the-order companion Juan Soto go in this series, so go the Nationals.

In the first inning of Game 1, Rendon struck out on three pitches, momentarily baffled by Astros ace Gerrit Cole. Soto swung through three high-powered fastballs, though they usually do not bother him. For a moment, the Nationals’ offense looked utterly vulnerable. Had that pattern continued, it would have been.

But the pattern didn’t continue. From that stunning early moment until both teams boarded flights to Washington, the Astros never made it through the Nationals’ order without one of those two men reaching base. Not coincidentally, the Nationals won both of those games.

By the end of the Nationals’ 8-1 loss in Game 4 on Saturday night, the Astros had prevented both Rendon and Soto from making a major impact — and not for lack of opportunity. They combined to leave 10 men on base in those two games. Soto’s struggles were particularly acute: He finished Saturday evening 0 for 3 with a walk and 0 for 7 with four strikeouts overall since the series shifted to D.C.

Of course, the Nationals did not lose Saturday’s game because of them. They lost Saturday’s game because Patrick Corbin struggled early and the less prominent members of their bullpen collapsed late. But until the middle innings, the Nationals were in striking distance. Had the Nationals tied the score sooner, or even cut into the Astros’ 4-0 lead in the middle innings, none of the relievers who eventually imploded would have been pitching at all. Martinez almost certainly would have turned to Daniel Hudson or Sean Doolittle in what became a calamitous seventh inning without them.

Similarly, two hitters cannot be expected to carry an entire offensive load. Trea Turner went 1 for 10 in Games 3 and 4. Collectively, the Nationals went 13 for 67 in two games.

But if the Nationals are to win Sunday, or maybe Tuesday, or maybe even Wednesday, they will need someone to help them capitalize on the rallies they are able to start. Rendon and Soto are the ones this team relies on to do that. Rendon finished the season with a 1.010 on-base-plus-slugging percentage, third highest in the National League. Soto finished at .949, which was sixth. They are two of the best hitters in baseball. They are indispensable.

Rendon, obviously, didn’t offer much serious explanation into what has changed since Games 1 and 2. Soto declined to speak to the media after Sunday’s loss, a rare occurrence.

He and Rendon have not been totally uninvolved. Rendon reached base three times Saturday night, once on a clean single, once on an error and once on an infield single. Both players hit balls hard to the wrong places over the past two days.

Soto hit a line drive right at third baseman Alex Bregman to end the first inning Saturday night. Rendon had singled just before that. Had Soto’s line drive been a foot or so to either side, a rally might have ensued.

But in the sixth, when the Nationals had two men on and one man out for Rendon, the MVP candidate hit a groundball off the pitcher that ended up as an infield single. Soto rolled over a first-pitch curveball that floated into the top of the strike zone. After handing their most promising rally of the night off to the heart of their order, the Nationals got two groundballs and one run. In a pivotal World Series moment, they needed damage.

Such are the standards in late October, when one missed chance can change a game and one game can change the entire series. Just as Soto’s emphatic presence altered Games 1 and 2, his relative absence has changed Games 3 and 4. As Astros Manager A.J. Hinch pointed out, Soto’s difficult at-bats are the product of meticulous design.

“We’re pretty good, too,” Hinch said after Game 3. “We’re going to try to adapt to him. And I think our pitchers did a good job of mixing. We didn’t stay in one area. We didn’t get him out the same way twice, really.”

Like most teams, the Astros are feeding Soto more breaking balls than not. Multiple times over the past two games, they have benefited from him swinging at them early, instead of waiting out a fastball. Saturday, after hitting that line drive on a first-pitch change-up in his first at-bat, Soto waited for a fastball in his second. He missed it.

As Soto went 3 for 4 with a homer and a double in Game 1, then 1 for 3 with two walks in Game 2, he wasn’t missing fastballs. He wasn’t jumping at curveballs. He was shuffling around the batter’s box with abandon. Soto hasn’t looked entirely out of sorts in Games 3 and 4. But he hasn’t produced, either. Early in the series, some wondered whether the fact that Houston had no left-handed relievers to throw at Soto might be problematic. In Games 3 and 4, the right-handers did just fine.

“I’m not overly concerned about what they’re doing to him,” Nationals Manager Dave Martinez said. “I just want him to understand. He’s really good when he stays in the middle of the field. He needs to stay in the middle of the field and take his walks. That’s the key to him. Don’t try to do too much, and just stay in the middle of the field.”

Soto, of course, is not alone in his recent disappearance.

The Nationals went 4 for 32 and left nine men on base Saturday. Most disappointingly for this team, which charged home with a 2-0 lead after beating two of the best pitchers in baseball, the sudden slowdown has come against struggling Zack Greinke, unproven righty Jose Urquidy and the Astros’ bullpen. The road to offensive recovery now goes through Cole and Justin Verlander.

