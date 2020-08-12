Soto’s two blasts, his third and fourth of the year, accounted for four of Washington’s six runs. Starlin Casro and Kurt Suzuki lifted solo shots once the game was out of reach. Soto added a single for good measure in the eighth. The loss dropped the Nationals to 6-8; they can still take the four-game series with a win here Thursday.

In the opener, Soto hit the longest homer of his young career, a 463-foot bomb that cleared the big apple in center. His personal record only lasted two days. Mets starter Robert Gsellman threw a slider right into Soto’s wheelhouse. The 21-year-old waited, waited, and whipped his bat through the zone. The ball rocketed off it, well over the top of the park, blending into the light-blue sky and a row of faint clouds.

It finally fell back to earth, bouncing off an empty concourse beyond the second deck in right. It traveled 466 feet and at 112.9 mph after contact. A stadium staffer had to fish it out of a row of trash cans in front of a sleeping concessions stand. The scoreboard showed a 3-0 lead for the Nationals.

That didn’t last. The Mets jumped on Sánchez right away, plating four runs on four hits in the bottom of the first. Brandon Nimmo led off with a solo homer. Pete Alonso and Dominic Smith hit back-to-back RBI doubles with two outs. Andrés Giménez then capped the rally with a bloop single that scored Smith.

When Manager Dave Martinez discusses Sánchez, he can like a scratched vinyl record. Every answer, it seems, is that Sánchez has to live in the lower half. And so it was fitting that, through two innings, every pitch the Mets hit was either in the middle of the zone or above. Sánchez tried to dot the bottom edges with a mix of fastballs and change-ups. He just couldn’t get batters to bite.

The 36-year-old needed 55 pitches to record six outs. He’d only notch two more before Martinez came to get him. Sánchez had walked Alonso, then Smith, then yielded a two-out RBI single to Wilson Ramos. He was replaced by Freeman and took a slow walk to the dugout. On his way, Sánchez looked into the empty stands, his mouth straight a line, and pounded the ball into his glove.

He has now allowed 29 base-runners in just 13 innings this season. His ERA through three starts is 9.69. It feels a lot like his slow start to 2019, with a lot less time to turn it around.

And the night soon got worse for the Nationals’ staff. Freeman left after hurting something on his 14th pitch. The details were not clear immediately after the game. But Freeman quickly motioned for Paul Lessard, the club’s head athletic trainer, to visit the mound. They had a short conversation with Martinez. Freeman leaned back and rubbed his neck in frustration. Then he walked off with Lessard while Kyle Finnegan jogged in.

Heading into this week, Freeman was Martinez’s lone left-handed option in high-leverage spots. Sean Doolittle remains out of whack. Roenis Elías will likely miss the season with a flexor strain in his left elbow. That’s partly why the Nationals brought left-handed starter Seth Romero on their taxi squad to New York, to watch him throw and see if he could be a short-term fix. Romero, it should be noted, has never pitched above Class A.

Now, though, the most pressing concern is Freeman’s health. Finnegan covered five outs to keep the Nationals close. Soto hit his second homer in the sixth, this one off lefty reliever Justin Wilson, to slim the deficit to one run. Wilson tried a middle-away cutter with the count even at 2-2. Soto used it to crack the 60th of his career, tying him with Ken Griffey Jr. for the fifth-most all-time before a 22nd birthday.

But the Mets rebuilt their lead in the next half. Harper was bullied by three straight run-scoring hits. They were, in order, an RBI double for Michael Conforto, a two-run homer for Alonso, and a solo homer for Smith.