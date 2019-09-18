ST. LOUIS — It will show up in the box score as a double, but if there was room for comment, just a short editorial note, what happened with two outs in the seventh inning would be better classified as a tough break for the Washington Nationals.

The Cardinals’ Paul DeJong hit a fly ball that Juan Soto lost in the sun above Busch Stadium. Had Soto caught it, Max Scherzer and the Nationals would have been out of the inning. But Soto crouched, his knees quivering a bit, and the hit bounced on the warning track for a double. Tommy Edman followed with an RBI single. Matt Wieters followed that with a two-run homer to right. That ended Scherzer’s outing, at five runs allowed in 6⅔ innings, and buried the Nationals in a 5-1 loss to the first-place Cardinals.

Scherzer finished with 11 strikeouts and a shaking head. It was the first time since July 6 that he went this deep in an outing or struck struck out 10 or more. But the offense couldn’t turn base runners into rallies, the Cardinals’ bullpen shut it down in the late innings, and Dexter Fowler robbed Asdrúbal Cabrera of a three-run homer in the eighth. The Nationals stranded nine runners and managed just an unearned run. They soon left St. Louis with a series loss and the pressure on them building.

The loss brought the Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers to within a game of Washington in the National League wild-card standings. Both teams play Wednesday evening — the Cubs against the lowly Cincinnati Reds, the Brewers against the lowlier San Diego Padres — and can each pull a half-game closer with a win.

[As the Nationals’ fill-in manager, Chip Hale brings loads of energy and a dose of humility]

Baseball teams spend months stressing over even the smallest decisions. There’s a strategy of when, and why, to put players on the injured list. There’s a science to travel and choice of road hotels. Then there are the choices made throughout each game. But that’s all magnified in a September pennant race. Washington illustrated that by rolling out Tuesday’s lineup again on Wednesday despite a quick night-to-afternoon turnaround. That meant pushing Howie Kendrick, 36 and on a strict load management this season, when the Nationals normally wouldn’t. It meant catching Yan Gomes for the fourth straight day. It meant, more than anything, that this could be the aggression level moving forward.

The Nationals also shuffled their rotation with their biggest games in mind. The original schedule had Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg and Patrick Corbin lined up for the final series of the season against the Cleveland Indians. So, if all those games wind up mattering, none would have been on regular rest for a potential wild-card game on Oct 1. Now Strasburg definitely will be after Washington bumped him up from Sunday to Saturday this coming weekend. Scherzer also could be if the Nationals don’t need him for Game 162. The subtle tweak should give Washington the necessary options.

But first, before any of that unfolds, the Nationals all gathered behind Scherzer. This was the ace’s sixth start since coming off the IL in late August. He had been carefully building his workload, one outing at a time, and wasn’t on any sort of limit. Chip Hale, again filling in for Manager Dave Martinez , hoped Scherzer could go seven innings for the first time since July 6. He added that Scherzer would “go as long as he can.”

[Dave Martinez won’t need further treatment, can return when cleared to travel]

Then Scherzer carved through the Cardinals’ order, mixing five pitches, leaning on his fastball and slider before throwing more changeups late. He retired 12 of the first 13 batters he faced. But that lone base-runner, Edman, proved consequential. Scherzer worked into a 1-2 count against Edman in the bottom of the third. Edman fouled off two two-strike pitched, a cutter and a four-seam fastball, before Scherzer went back to his cutter on the low-and-inside corner.

Edman golfed it into the Cardinals’ bullpen beyond the right field wall. Scherzer settled down after, and went back to dominating for a couple innings, before giving up a manufactured run in the fifth.

The Nationals had, by that point, wasted one significant scoring opportunity off starter Adam Wainwright. There were runners on first and second for Scherzer in the top of second. The pitcher ripped a single to shallow right, drawing Edman in at full speed, and third base coach Bobby Henley waved Victor Robles around third. But that aggression was miscalculated. Washington could have had the bases loaded for Trea Turner with two outs. Instead, the threat ended when Robles was thrown out at home.

They got to Wainwright in the seventh once Turner drove in Gomes with a two-out double. But the 38-year-old righty then got Adam Eaton to fly out to deep right. He was helped through the inning because Hale let Scherzer hit for himself with one out and a runner on second. And Scherzer lasted just two more outs before walking off the field with a shaking head.

The crushing rally never happens if Soto hadn’t lost track of the ball, if it had been hit a foot or two in any direction, if the sun hadn’t been resting in that exact spot in that exact moment to cause exactly what the Nationals couldn’t afford. But the box score will reflect only the damage done. Washington now hopes the standings won’t, too.