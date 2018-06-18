Juan Soto celebrates his two-run homer in the sixth inning that lifted Washington to a 5-3 victory over the Yankees on Monday in the completion of a game that was suspended May 15. (Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

A couple hours before taking the field at Nationals Park to finish a suspended game against the New York Yankees that had started more than a month earlier, a couple of relievers in the Washington Nationals’ clubhouse wondered whether a player who went 10 for 10 would warrant consideration for a player of the month award — for May.

That, of course, was a joke. It was June 18. Too late for that. But the scenario forced all involved in Monday’s strange, truncated doubleheader to tackle existential questions on the meaning of time, box scores and roster protocol.

There was a lot to wrap their heads around before the clubs began play at 5:05 p.m. in the bottom of the sixth inning, and there was more by the end of the first game because Juan Soto added breaking the space-time continuum to his remarkable young major league career.

On May 15, the day the Nationals and Yankees played 5½ innings, Soto went 3 for 4 against the Bowie Baysox for Class AA Harrisburg. He wasn’t to make his major league debut for another five days. On Monday, entering the game as a pinch hitter in the sixth inning, Soto blasted a fastball to the concourse beyond the upper deck in right field. The ball was estimated to have traveled 433 feet. The naked eye suggested it went a few dozen feet further. It was Soto’s sixth career home run — or his first, depending on one’s views on time and space — and it ultimately gave Washington a 5-3 victory.

[Box score: Nationals 5, Yankees 3]

With the win, the Nationals, who began the game 24-18, improved to 38-31, while the Yankees dropped to 46-22. A second game, rescheduled from May 16, began roughly a half-hour later at 6:45 p.m.

The day’s weirdness presented unusual situations. To start, players on the clubs’ active rosters Monday were eligible to play in the suspended game regardless of whether they weren’t on the roster May 15 unless they were already removed from the game. The rule created a few oddities for the Nationals from the get-go when the game resumed in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Matt Adams, Washington’s starting left fielder May 15, was due up third, but Manager Dave Martinez wasn’t sure whether he would be available to play at all after bruising his left index finger over the weekend in Toronto. Martinez called Adams’s status a “game-time decision” — jargon reserved for basketball and football coaches, not baseball skippers. But Martinez had choices — and better defensive outfielders — on his bench in Michael A. Taylor, Adam Eaton, Juan Soto, and Brian Goodwin.

Eaton, Soto and Goodwin weren’t with the Nationals on May 15. Neither was Daniel Murphy. Goodwin, Eaton and Murphy were rehabilitating injuries May 15 while Soto was in Class AA. He made his major league debut five days later, which, according to the Elias Sports Bureau, would remain his official debut in the record books even if he played in Monday’s suspended game, though an asterisk would have to be added. Yankees Manager Aaron Boone joked that they would have to save the ball if he got a hit because it would be the first of his major league career in some alternate universe.

Meanwhile, Howie Kendrick, the Nationals’ starting second baseman May 15, ruptured his Achilles’ tendon three days later. Andrew Stevenson, Washington’s original starting center fielder, has since been optioned to Class AAA Syracuse. Martinez had choices to make regardless of Adams’s status.

As for the pitching, Gio Gonzalez, the Nationals’ starting pitcher May 15, wasn’t available because he had been removed after pitching five innings. Wander Suero replaced Gonzalez, tossing a scoreless sixth inning before the game was suspended. He was never removed, so the Nationals had the option to keep him in the game to pitch the seventh. Martinez, however, didn’t commit to Suero before the game because it wasn’t necessary. He could stick with him or take him out depending on how the Nationals fared in the sixth.

The game resumed after Nationals bench coach Chip Hale and Boone exchanged edited lineup cards with Yankees right-hander Chad Greene taking the mound to officially replace Masahiro Tanaka, who logged five innings May 15. Green faced a clean-shaven Bryce Harper and struck him out. Anthony Rendon then singled before Soto stepped to the plate and hit his third home run in five career plate appearances across two games against the Yankees.

The cushion prompted Martinez to keep Suero in the game. The right-hander secured an out before surrendering a double to Gary Sanchez, which brought Martinez out to replace him with Sammy Solis. Didi Gregorius then lined out to Soto, who doubled Sanchez off at second base to end the inning. From there, Ryan Madson and Sean Doolittle each tossed a scoreless inning to seal a win 34 days in the making.