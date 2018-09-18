FILE - In this July 15, 2018, file photo, U.S. pitcher Justus Sheffield works against the World Team in the second inning during the All-Star Futures baseball game, at Nationals Park in Washington. Left-hander Justus Sheffield was put on the major league roster by the New York Yankees and could make his major league debut this week. The 22-year-old is nephew of former Yankees outfielder Gary Sheffield. (Susan Walsh, File/Associated Press)

NEW YORK — Left-hander Justus Sheffield was put on the major league roster by the New York Yankees and could make his major league debut this week.

The 22-year-old Sheffield was 6-4 with a 2.56 ERA in 15 starts and five relief appearances for Triple-A Scranton Wilkes/Barre this year after going 1-2 with a 2.25 ERA in five starts for Double-A Trenton. New York moved him to the bullpen in late August as preparation for a possible callup as a reliever.

Sheffield was selected by Cleveland with the 31st overall pick in the 2014 amateur draft and was acquired by the Yankees in the July 2016 trade that sent left-hander Andrew Miller to the Indians.

Outfielder Clint Frazier, also obtained by New York in that trade, was transferred to the 60-day disabled list to open a spot for Sheffield, whose contract was selected to the 40-man roster. Frazier has been bothered by a concussion since spring training.

New York also recalled right-hander Domingo German from Scranton before Tuesday’s series opener against Boston.

