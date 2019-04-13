Cleveland Indians (8-5, first in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (3-10, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Kansas; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Jefry Rodriguez (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Royals: Homer Bailey (0-1, 9.00 ERA)

LINE: Indians favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas City hosts Cleveland on Saturday.

The Royals went 36-40 in division games in 2018. Kansas City hit 155 total home runs with 2.9 extra base hits per game last year.

The Indians finished 49-27 against AL Central Division opponents in 2018. Cleveland averaged 8.9 hits per game last season, batting .259 as a team. The Indians won the season series 12-7 in 2018.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

