Cleveland Indians (89-70, first in AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (57-102, fifth in AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Friday, 8:15 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Indians: Mike Clevinger (12-8, 3.07 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 202 strikeouts) Royals: Ian Kennedy (3-8, 4.59 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 103 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Royals look to preserve a four-game winning streak. Kansas City has a collective .245 batting average on the year, led by Whit Merrifield’s .304 mark. The Indians head into the matchup with a 14 and a half-game lead over the Twins in the AL Central. Cleveland is averaging 4.8 RBIs per game this season. Edwin Encarnacion leads the team with 105 RBIs. In Thursday’s game, the Royals defeated the Indians 2-1. Jason Hammel got the win for Kansas City, his fourth on the season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has 38 home runs and 105 RBIs this year for the Indians. Yan Gomes has three home runs and six RBIs while slugging .650 over his past 10 games for Cleveland. Alex Gordon has 122 hits for the Royals this season. He’s batting .244 on the year. Adalberto Mondesi has four home runs and five RBIs while slugging .614 over his past 10 games for Kansas City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 6-4, .276 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs. Royals: 5-5, .237 batting average, 3.44 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright hero sports