Cleveland Indians (89-69, first in AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (56-102, fifth in AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 8:15 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Indians: Josh Tomlin (2-5, 6.44 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 41 strikeouts) Royals: Glenn Sparkman (0-3, 4.86 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, 25 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Whit Merrifield is on a roll for Kansas City. He’s hit safely in 16 straight games and is batting .313 in that period. The Royals have gone 34-38 against the rest of their division. The Kansas City offense has compiled a .245 batting average as a team this year, Merrifield leads the team with a mark of .303. The Indians enter the contest with a 15 and a half-game lead over the Twins in the AL Central. Cleveland is averaging 4.9 RBIs per game this season. Edwin Encarnacion paces the team with 105 RBIs. In their last meeting on Sept. 5, Corey Kluber earned the win in a 3-1 victory for the Indians.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez is batting .274 with a .377 on-base percentage and .558 slugging percentage in 153 games this season for the Indians. Yan Gomes has three home runs and six RBIs while slugging .667 over his past 10 games for Cleveland. Salvador Perez has 51 runs and 78 RBIs for the Royals this year. Adalberto Mondesi has four home runs and six RBIs while slugging .644 over his past 10 games for Kansas City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 6-4, .273 batting average, 3.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs. Royals: 4-6, .251 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by two runs.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright hero sports