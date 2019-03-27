Chicago White Sox (62-100, fourth in the AL Central in 2018) vs. Kansas City Royals (58-104, fifth in the AL Central in 2018)

Kansas City, Kansas; Thursday, 4:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Carlos Rodón (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Royals: Brad Keller (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago visits Kansas City on opening day.

The Royals went 36-40 in division play in 2018. Kansas City hit .245 as a team last season and averaged 2.9 extra base hits per game.

The White Sox went 30-46 in division games in 2018. Chicago hit .241 as a team last year and hit 182 total home runs. The White Sox won the season series 11-8 in 2018.

Royals Injuries: None listed.

White Sox Injuries: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.