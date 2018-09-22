Kansas City Royals (53-101, fifth in AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (62-92, third in AL Central)

Detroit; Saturday, 6:10 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Royals: Jake Junis (8-12, 4.42 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 153 strikeouts) Tigers: Jordan Zimmermann (7-8, 4.41 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 102 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Adalberto Mondesi has been as good as it gets for Kansas City as of late. He’s batting .303 with 10 hits and three home runs in the past week. The Tigers are 10-13 in Zimmermann’s starts this season. Detroit gives up 3.0 runs per game when Zimmermann starts. The Royals have gone 33-37 against the rest of their division. Kansas City has a collective .245 batting average this season, led by Whit Merrifield’s .302 mark. The Royals won 4-3 in Friday’s meeting, Ian Kennedy earned his third win of the year.

TOP PERFORMERS: Salvador Perez has 26 home runs and 76 RBIs on the season for the Royals. Alex Gordon has 12 hits and is batting .308 over his past 10 games for Kansas City. Nicholas Castellanos has 82 runs and 85 RBIs for the Tigers this year. Christin Stewart has nine hits, seven RBIs and two home runs over his past 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 4-6, .273 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs. Tigers: 3-7, .226 batting average, 5.46 ERA, outscored by 25 runs.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright hero sports