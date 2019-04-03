Minnesota Twins (3-1, first in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (2-2, fourth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Kansas; Wednesday, 1:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Kyle Gibson (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Royals: Homer Bailey (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE: Twins favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals play the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday at Kauffman Stadium.

The Royals went 36-40 in division play in 2018. Kansas City averaged 8.3 hits per game last year while batting .245 as a team.

The Twins finished 42-34 against AL Central Division opponents in 2018. Minnesota pitchers struck out 8.5 hitters a game last year with a staff WHIP of 1.38.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.