Minnesota Twins (2-1, second in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (2-1, first in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Kansas; Tuesday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Jose Berrios (1-0, 0.00 ERA) Royals: Brad Keller (1-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE: Twins favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals face the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday at Kauffman Stadium.

The Royals went 36-40 in division games in 2018. Kansas City averaged 8.3 hits with 2.9 extra base hits per game and 155 total home runs last year.

The Twins went 42-34 in division games in 2018. Minnesota pitchers had a WHIP of 1.38 last season while striking out 8.5 hitters per game. The Royals won the season series 10-9 in 2018.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

