Arizona Diamondbacks (82-80, third in the NL West in 2018) vs. San Diego Padres (66-96, fifth in the NL West in 2018)

San Diego; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Padres: Matt Strahm (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE: Padres favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks play the San Diego Padres on Monday at PETCO Park.

The Padres went 28-48 in division play in 2018. San Diego hit .235 as a team with 2.7 extra base hits per game and 162 total home runs last year.

The Diamondbacks finished 39-37 against NL West Division opponents in 2018. Arizona hit 176 total home runs with 485 total extra base hits last season. The Diamondbacks won the season series 12-7 in 2018.

Padres Injuries: None listed.

Diamondbacks Injuries: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.