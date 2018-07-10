Nationals starter Jeremy Hellickson allowed no runs and just two hits in five innings Tuesday night in improving to 3-1 on the year. (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

Jeremy Hellickson was delivering exactly what the Washington Nationals needed during their 5-1 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday night when Manager Dave Martinez took him out. Hellickson had been remarkably efficient, totaling 67 pitches through five innings, and was poised to provide his club the six or seven quality frames Martinez hoped he would to grant the club’s bullpen a breather on a day when its all-star closer was placed on the disabled list.

But the Nationals had an opportunity to bust open a two-run game in the sixth inning and Hellickson’s bat, not his arm, became the focus. The bases were loaded with one out and Hellickson due up in a two-run game. Martinez could stick with the light-hitting pitcher and lighten the load on his bullpen or increase the odds for a big inning with a pinch hitter and ask his bullpen for four innings. He opted to pinch-hit for Hellickson, choosing the white-hot Mark Reynolds against left-hander Steven Brault. Reynolds worked a four-pitch walk to ignite a three-run inning.

“I thought we could score some runs right there,” Martinez said, “and we did.”

Adam Eaton followed Reynolds with an RBI single, and Juan Soto worked another bases-loaded walk to give the Nationals (46-45) invaluable cushion before four relievers combined to yield one run across the finish line. Kelvin Herrera pitched the final frame and maneuvered out of a bases-loaded jam to wrap up the game in his first shot as Nationals closer hours after Sean Doolittle was placed on the disabled list with a foot injury.

The win snapped the Nationals’ two-game losing streak and kept them within 5½ games of the first-place Philadelphia Phillies in the National League East. Washington’s series finale is Wednesday afternoon.

“We put ourselves in a position to win a series,” said second baseman Daniel Murphy, who went 4 for 4 with two doubles Tuesday and is 6 for 8 in the series — by far his best stretch since coming off the DL last month.

The start of Tuesday’s game was delayed until 7:55 p.m. — 50 minutes after the scheduled first pitch — because the decision-makers at PNC Park anticipated rain. It never came. Once the rainless delay was over, the Nationals did not waste time in stitching together a scoring opportunity against Pirates right-hander Joe Musgrove. First, Musgrove hit Eaton with a pitch. Soto followed with a well-placed groundball through the left side. Four pitches into the game, the Nationals had two runners on base for Anthony Rendon. Nothing came of it.

Rendon struck out swinging. As did Bryce Harper. That brought up Matt Adams. He worked a walk to load the bases for Trea Turner, who struck out to complete Washington’s squandering of a chance to pounce on the Pirates (42-49). The hit the Nationals needed came an inning later, when Murphy whacked a double to lead off the second. But he was also stranded as Spencer Kieboom, Hellickson and Eaton failed to even move him up a base.

The good news for the Nationals was Musgrove needed 48 pitches to secure six outs. The bad news was they left four runners on base and were 0 for 6 with runners in scoring position through two innings. And wastefulness has often cost the Nationals since their starting rotation capsized about a month ago, a period that coincides with Stephen Strasburg landing on the disabled list. Hefty run support has often been required to compensate for the starters’ failures, and it often hasn’t arrived. But Hellickson, making his second start since coming off the DL, provided the Nationals’ best start by a person not named Max Scherzer in nearly two weeks.

The right-hander wiggled free from the only jam he encountered, stranding two runners on base in a third inning that featured a balk. Besides that, he allowed one Pirate to reach base — on a walk in the second. He surrendered two hits and posted three strikeouts. After a forgettable, illness-plagued outing five days earlier, Hellickson returned to his pre-DL form.

“It was just good to feel good again,” Hellickson said. “The last five days have been pretty rough. I don’t really remember much.”

Musgrove was matching Hellickson zero for zero until he suddenly wasn’t. He had gotten two outs in the fifth inning before Soto legged out an infield single. Rendon then capitalized on Soto extending the frame, crushing the first pitch he saw over the wall in left-center field to supply Washington a 2-0 lead.

“That kind of everybody gets to catch their breathe a little bit,” Murphy said.

The Nationals didn’t score again in the inning because Musgrove struck out Harper, who piled up four strikeouts and a throwing error, for his career-high ninth strikeout. But he also was at 96 pitches and he wouldn’t throw another one.

The Pirates instead turned to their bullpen, a move that backfired instantly because Brault’s command betrayed him. After Adams struck out, Turner walked and Murphy lofted a bloop single for his third hit. Kieboom then smacked a line-drive single to load the bases and force Martinez to consider his options. He didn’t hesitate. Hellickson was called back into the dugout before even reaching the on-deck circle. Martinez went for it knowing the decision could flop in 20/20 hindsight, but he trusted his bullpen. He wanted more runs, and he got them.