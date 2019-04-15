Cincinnati Reds (5-9, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (9-8, second in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Luis Castillo (1-1, 0.92 ERA) Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE: Dodgers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds visit the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers finished 45-37 in home games in 2018. Los Angeles hit 235 total home runs and averaged 8.6 hits per game last season.

The Reds finished 30-51 in road games in 2018. Cincinnati hit 172 total home runs and averaged 8.7 hits per game last season. These two teams did not meet in 2018.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

