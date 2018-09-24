Cleveland Indians (87-68, first in AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (61-94, fourth in AL Central)

Chicago; Monday, 8:10 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Indians: Corey Kluber (19-7, 2.93 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 205 strikeouts) White Sox: Dylan Covey (5-13, 5.33 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 81 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland hits the road to kick off the three-game series. The White Sox are 5-14 in Covey’s starts this year. Chicago’s lineup has 179 home runs this season, Daniel Palka paces them with 27 homers. The Indians come into the contest with a 15-game lead over the Twins in the AL Central. Cleveland’s lineup is averaging 4.8 RBIs per game this season. Jose Ramirez paces the team with 103 RBIs. In their last meeting on Sept. 20, Hector Santiago earned the win in a 5-4 victory for the White Sox.

TOP PERFORMERS: Francisco Lindor has 178 hits for the Indians this season. He’s batting .281 on the year. Yan Gomes has three home runs and six RBIs while slugging .675 over his past 10 games for Cleveland. Tim Anderson has 76 runs and 64 RBIs for the White Sox this year. Avisail Garcia has eight hits, six RBIs and two home runs over his past 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 5-5, .248 batting average, 3.51 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs. White Sox: 5-5, .239 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by six runs.

