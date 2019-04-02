Arizona Diamondbacks (2-3, third in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (3-2, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zack Greinke (0-1, 17.18 ERA) Padres: Eric Lauer (1-0, .00 ERA)

LINE: Padres favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres take on the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday at PETCO Park.

The Padres went 28-48 in division games in 2018. San Diego pitchers had an ERA of 4.41 last year while striking out 8.6 hitters per game.

The Diamondbacks went 39-37 in division games in 2018. Arizona hit 176 total home runs with 485 total extra base hits last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.