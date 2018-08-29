Boston Red Sox starting pitcher David Price delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins at Fenway Park in Boston, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. (Charles Krupa/Associated Press)

A look at what’s happening around the majors Thursday:

PRICE CHECK

The major league-leading Red Sox hope for good news on David Price. The left-hander exited Wednesday night’s start against Miami with a bruised left wrist after getting hit by a line drive. The team said X-rays were negative and further testing would be done as necessary. Price has been Boston’s best pitcher since the All-Star break. “I think it’ll be all right,” said Price, wearing a wrap and a brace on his wrist in the clubhouse. “Been hit a couple of times this year. I knew it hit me flush and caught bone.”

PLAYOFF PREVIEW?

In a matchup of NL division leaders, Cubs left-hander Mike Montgomery (4-4, 3.62 ERA) is expected to come off the disabled list when Chicago visits Atlanta. Montgomery has been sidelined by shoulder inflammation. All-Star righty Mike Foltynewicz (10-8, 2.67) pitches for the Braves.

WILD NIGHTS

Seattle is chasing AL West rival Oakland for the league’s second wild card, and the teams begin a four-game series at the Coliseum. Frankie Montas (5-3, 3.75 ERA) will be recalled from Triple-A Nashville to start for the Athletics. Montas allowed eight hits and three runs in 4 1/3 innings of a 3-2 loss to Colorado in his last big league start on July 29.

HISTORY ON HOLD

Albert Pujols is likely to miss the rest of his 18th major league season after undergoing surgery on his left knee. Pujols ranks sixth with 633 career homers after passing Ken Griffey Jr. last month. The Angels’ slugger is seventh with 1,982 RBIs, just behind Lou Gehrig (1,995) and Barry Bonds (1,996), and close to becoming only the fifth member of the 2,000-RBI club.

LOOK TO THE WEST

Two left-handers are on the mound in Los Angeles when the Diamondbacks and Dodgers renew acquaintances. Robbie Ray (3-2) starts for Arizona against Rich Hill (6-4). The Diamondbacks, Rockies and Dodgers are locked in a tight race atop the NL West.

ARM AND HAMMER

Justin Verlander (13-8, 2.72 ERA) pitches for Houston at home in the opener of a four-game series against Mike Trout and the Angels. Verlander, who ranks second in the AL with 229 strikeouts, has won his last two starts to give him 201 career wins.

HAPP-Y DAYS

Veteran lefty J.A. Happ tries to stay perfect with the Yankees when New York opens a four-game set against Detroit. Happ is 5-0 with a 2.37 ERA in five starts since being acquired from the Blue Jays. Happ’s career-best winning streak came in 2016 with the Blue Jays — a run he capped with a 6-0 victory over the Tigers.

RIGHT AT HOME

Left-hander Wade Miley tries to remain perfect at Great American Ball Park when he starts the Brewers’ final game of a series against the Reds. He made his debut for Milwaukee on May 2 in Cincinnati and earned a 3-1 win. Miley is 4-0 in four career starts at Great American with a 2.51 ERA.

