A look at what’s happening around the majors Wednesday:

LAST CHAPTER

Locked in a tight race for the NL West title, the Rockies and Dodgers meet for the final time in the regular season. Rookie right-hander Walker Buehler (7-5, 2.88 ERA) pitches for Los Angeles against Tyler Anderson (6-9, 4.82) at Dodger Stadium. Colorado could be without slugger Trevor Story again after the All-Star shortstop hurt his right elbow Monday night. Tests showed inflammation but no structural damage, and the Rockies hope Story can return to the lineup in a few days. Story this year became the first shortstop in major league history with at least 40 doubles, 30 home runs and 25 steals in a season.

END GAME

As they pursue a third consecutive NL Central crown, the ninth inning is getting more and more complicated for the Chicago Cubs. The team announced Tuesday that closer Brandon Morrow will be shut down for the rest of the year because of an injured right elbow that’s been slow to heal. Morrow, who leads the Cubs with 22 saves, has been on the disabled list since July 19. Chicago is without its two relievers with the most saves — Pedro Strop has 13 and is out with a hamstring injury. The club hopes he’s ready for the postseason. For now, the Cubs will go with a closer-by-committee.

NO CINCH TO CLINCH



Colorado Rockies center fielder Charlie Blackmon leaps but cannot catch a fly ball hit to the fence by Los Angeles Dodgers’ Manny Machado during the first inning of a baseball game in Los Angeles, Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018. (Alex Gallardo/Associated Press)

The Red Sox try again to wrap up the AL East, which they can do with a win at Yankee Stadium. Boston missed a chance to clinch Tuesday night when it lost 3-2 in the Bronx. Lefty David Price (15-6, 3.42 ERA) faces struggling New York ace Luis Severino (17-8, 3.46). Price is 5-0 with a 1.56 ERA in nine starts since the All-Star break, while Severino has a 6.35 ERA in 10 starts over that same span.

LOOK OUT!

The always playful Phillie Phanatic might be in revenge mode when Mets star Noah Syndergaard starts at Citizens Bank Park. Syndergaard swiped the Phanatic’s four-wheeler before Tuesday night’s game and drove around the outfield as the mascot chased him on foot. Syndergaard (12-3, 3.26 ERA), who has won three straight starts, faces Zach Eflin (10-7, 4.26).

