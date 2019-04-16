Cleveland Indians (9-7, second in the AL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (13-6, second in the AL West)

Seattle; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Shane Bieber (1-0, 1.80 ERA, .67 WHIP, 17 strikeouts) Mariners: Mike Leake (1-0, 4.15 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

LINE: Indians favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

The Mariners are 5-5 on their home turf. Seattle has hit an MLB-leading 41 home runs this season, Jay Bruce leads the team with seven homers.

The Indians are 4-6 on the road. Cleveland ranks last in the MLB in hitting with a .196 batting average, Carlos Santana leads the club with an average of .400. The Indians won the last meeting 6-4. Trevor Bauer earned his second victory and Jose Ramirez went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Cleveland. Yusei Kikuchi took his first loss for Seattle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Domingo Santana leads the Mariners with 28 hits and has 24 RBIs. Daniel Vogelbach is 14-for-37 with four doubles, six home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Leonys Martin leads the Indians with six extra base hits and has four RBIs. Brad Miller is 7-for-28 with three doubles, a home run and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 6-4, .285 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Indians: 6-4, .208 batting average, 3.45 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Mariners Injuries: Sam Tuivailala: 10-day IL (achilles), Hunter Strickland: 60-day IL (lat), Wade LeBlanc: 10-day IL (right oblique strain), Chasen Bradford: 10-day IL (shoulder), Gerson Bautista: 10-day IL (pectoral), Kyle Seager: 60-day IL (hand).

Indians Injuries: Danny Salazar: 60-day IL (shoulder), Mike Clevinger: 60-day IL (back), Bradley Zimmer: 10-day IL (shoulder), Francisco Lindor: 10-day IL (ankle/calf).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

