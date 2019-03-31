Boston Red Sox (108-54, first in the AL East in 2018) vs. Seattle Mariners (89-73, third in the AL West in 2018)

Seattle; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Rick Porcello (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Mariners: Wade LeBlanc (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE: Mariners favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox face the Seattle Mariners on Sunday at T-Mobile Park.

The Mariners went 45-36 in home games in 2018. Seattle pitchers had an ERA of 4.13 last year while striking out 8.2 hitters per game.

The Red Sox finished 51-30 in road games in 2018. Boston hit .268 as a team with 3.7 extra base hits per game and 355 total doubles last season.

Mariners Injuries: Daniel Vogelbach: day-to-day (left elbow soreness).

Red Sox Injuries: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.