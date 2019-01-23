FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2018, file photo, Boston Red Sox’s Drew Pomeranz pitches during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, in Boston. Left-hander Drew Pomeranz has agreed to a one-year contract with the San Francisco Giants. The club announced Pomeranz’s deal Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. (Michael Dwyer, File/Associated Press)

SAN FRANCISCO — Left-hander Drew Pomeranz has agreed to a one-year contract with the San Francisco Giants.

The club announced Pomeranz’s deal Wednesday. He is very familiar with the NL West, having pitched for Colorado and San Diego, and also knows the Bay Area. He spent the 2014-15 seasons with Oakland.

Pomeranz pitched the past three years with Boston. He won a career-high 17 games for the Red Sox in 2017. But he went 2-6 with a 6.08 ERA last season and was limited to 11 starts and 26 appearances for the World Series champions because of two stints on the disabled list — first with a strained left forearm followed by biceps tendinitis in his pitching arm.

He did not pitch in the World Series but was on the roster. If he can stay healthy, Pomeranz gives the Giants a reliable arm in the rotation after two injury-plagued years by starters Madison Bumgarner, Johnny Cueto and Jeff Samardzija.

