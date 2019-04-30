PHOENIX — New York Yankees infielders DJ LeMahieu and Gio Urshela will be available for the opener of a two-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks after recently suffering injuries.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said both players would be on the bench for Tuesday night’s game.

LeMahieu left Sunday’s game against San Francisco in the third inning with right knee inflammation after fouling a ball off his leg two days earlier.

Urshela was removed in the fifth inning of the same game after being hit on the left hand by a pitch from Nick Vincent. X-rays were negative on both players and they were able to return to keep the Yankees’ injured list from growing.

New York has had 15 players on the injured list this year.

