Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jon Lester throws against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 9, 2018, in Chicago. (David Banks/Associated Press)

CHICAGO — Jon Lester combined with two relievers on a one-hitter, and the Cubs took advantage of a first-inning slip by center fielder Starling Marte in a 2-0 victory Saturday over the Pittsburgh Pirates, Chicago’s 11th win in 13 games.

Lester (7-2) allowed a two-out triple in the third to Austin Meadows, then retired Starling Marte on a groundout. Lester struck out five and walked two in seven innings, improving to 5-1 in his past six starts.

Justin Wilson and Steve Cishek each pitched a perfect inning. Cishek got his second save as the Cubs remained a half-game behind NL Central-leading Milwaukee.

Nick Kingham (2-3) allowed both runs and four hits in 6 1/3 innings. Pittsburgh lost for the sixth time in seven games and is 5-16 following a 26-17 start, losing seven straight series.

YANKEES 4, METS 3

NEW YORK — Aaron Judge hit a tiebreaking drive in the eighth inning and the Yankees won a game of home run derby, beating the Mets for their sixth straight victory in the Subway Series.

Rookies Gleyber Torres and Miguel Andujar also homered at Citi Field, ensuring the Empire State Building would sparkle in Yankees team colors for 10 minutes after the win. The Yanks have won four in a row overall and nine of 10.

The Mets built a 3-0 lead on first-inning homers by Todd Frazier and Asdrubal Cabrera, but still lost their eighth in a row.

The Mets have dropped 10 straight at Citi Field, their worst skid at home since losing a team-record 15 at Shea Stadium in 2002.

Judge grounded out with the bases loaded to end the fifth but later sent the first pitch from Anthony Swarzak (0-1) into the left-field seats.

David Robertson (5-2) pitched a scoreless seventh and Dellin Betances, the only player in this Subway Series born in New York, struck out the side in the eighth. Aroldis Chapman, who has been bothered by tendinitis in his left knee, worked around two walks in the ninth for his 17th save in 18 chances.

BREWERS 12, PHILLIES 3

PHILADELPHIA — Ji-Man Choi hit a go-ahead, pinch-hit grand slam in the sixth inning, and Jesus Aguilar and Jonathan Villar also went deep in Milwaukee’s victory over Philadelphia.

Aguilar also doubled and drove in three runs and Christian Yelich had three hits for the Brewers, who won their second straight over the Phillies while outscoring Philadelphia 24-7 to keep hold of first place in the NL Central.

Choi’s homer made a winner out of Brent Suter (6-4), who allowed three runs on four hits in five innings with five strikeouts and one walk.

Rhys Hoskins returned from a nine-game absence because of a fractured jaw with a three-run homer for the slumping Phillies, who have lost four straight and 10 of 13.

Jake Arrieta (5-4) left with the bases loaded and a 3-2 lead but was tagged for the loss after Choi’s hit, charged with five runs — four earned — in 5 1/3 innings.

DIAMONDBACKS 12, ROCKIES 7

DENVER — Paul Goldschmidt had his second straight two-homer game and drove in four runs, and Arizona took advantage of a double error by Brian Shaw to rally past Colorado.

Shaw (2-5) entered the game to protect a 7-6 lead and allowed six runs — only one of them earned — while getting just two outs before leaving to a chorus of boos and insults from the crowd of 43,000-plus.

Goldschmidt went 3-for-4 — his fourth straight game with at least three hits — and has 16 hits in eight games in June after collecting 14 hits in 27 games in May. He hit his 11th and 12th long balls this season, both off Rockies starter Chad Bettis.

The Diamondbacks won their seventh straight game at Coors Field, a streak that dates to last June 21. Colorado has lost six straight at home overall.

Silvino Bracho (2-0) picked up the win, throwing a pair of 1-2-3 innings and striking out four in relief of starter Matt Koch.

NATIONALS 7, GIANTS 5

WASHINGTON — Bryce Harper hit his National League-leading 19th homer, and Washington beat San Francisco.

Harper’s 437-foot blast to right-center came off reliever Ty Blach in the fourth inning.

Adam Eaton scored two runs in his return from the disabled list for Washington.

Giants catcher Nick Hundley hit a three-run homer into the San Francisco bullpen off Washington starter Gio Gonzalez in the third.

Justin Miller (3-0) retired all five batters he faced after replacing Gonzalez. Sean Doolittle earned his 16th save in 17 chances.

Dereck Rodriguez (1-1) allowed five runs in 2 2/3 innings.

CARDINALS 6, REDS 4

CINCINNATI — Yadier Molina doubled with the bases loaded, and Michael Wacha pitched two-run ball into the sixth inning, leading St. Louis to its 13th straight win over Cincinnati.

The Cardinals also homered three times as they extended their second-longest streak of domination in a rivalry that goes back to the 1800s. They beat them 18 times in a row in 1930-31.

St. Louis has also won 11 straight in Cincinnati, its longest such streak since it first visited the city in 1892.

Wacha (8-1) gave up Eugenio Suarez’s two-run homer in 5 2/3 innings for his 11th career win against the Reds.

Jordan Hicks gave up a single and fanned three in the ninth while getting his first career save in three chances.

Jose Martinez and Marcell Ozuna homered back-to-back in the first inning off Luis Castillo (4-7).

RED SOX 4, WHITE SOX 2

BOSTON — J.D. Martinez hit a tiebreaking two-run homer, David Price pitched six solid innings to win his fifth straight decision and Boston rebounded from a series-opening loss to beat Chicago.

Jackie Bradley Jr. added a solo shot for Boston, which avoided tying its season-high three-game losing streak.

Jose Abreu had an RBI double for the White Sox, who had won five of eight.

Price (7-4) held Chicago scoreless after allowing two runs in the first. He gave up five hits, struck out six and walked three, improving to 5-0 in his past six starts with a 2.89 ERA.

Craig Kimbrel pitched a perfect ninth for his 20th save.

ASTROS 4, RANGERS 3

ARLINGTON, Texas — George Springer hit a tiebreaking single in the seventh inning, and Houston overcame a wild start from Charlie Morton to beat Texas.

Morton tied an American League record with four hit batters and had a career-high six walks as the Astros allowed 10 walks, a season high. But the Rangers tied a club record with 17 runners left on base in a nine-inning game, most in the majors without extra innings this season.

Morton gave up two runs without allowing a hit in the second. The only hit he surrendered in 3 2/3 innings was a third-inning double from Ronald Guzman that didn’t factor in the scoring.

Tony Sipp (1-0) struck out the first three hitters he faced in the sixth and seventh, and Hector Rondon got pinch-hitter Adrian Beltre to bounce into a game-ending double play for his second save.

Springer’s go-ahead single landed just in front of a sprinting Joey Gallo in left field against Jose Leclerc (1-2) after Guzman’s RBI single had pulled Texas even in the fifth.

ROYALS 2, ATHLETICS 0

OAKLAND, Calif. — Danny Duffy pitched seven innings of three-hit ball, and Kansas City beat Oakland to snap a six-game skid.

Duffy (3-6) struck out a season-high 10 and walked three.

Chris Bassitt (0-1) also allowed three hits in seven innings in his first appearance since undergoing Tommy John surgery on May 6, 2016. He struck out six and walked one, allowing one run — on Paulo Orlando’s RBI single in the second inning.

The Royals scored again in the ninth on Alex Gordon’s home run.

Kevin McCarthy pitched the eighth and Kelvin Herrera worked a scoreless ninth to complete the four-hitter and earn his 14th save in 15 opportunities.

ANGELS 2, TWINS 1

MINNEAPOLIS — Albert Pujols hit his 623rd career homer and tied Stan Musial for seventh on the career RBI list with 1,951, helping Los Angeles beat Minnesota after a four-hour rain delay.

Pujols’ solo home run in the sixth proved to be the difference as Tyler Skaggs (5-4) allowed one run in seven innings and matched a season best with eight strikeouts.

Ian Kinsler had a solo home run for Los Angeles, his sixth in the past 11 games. Blake Parker recorded his seventh save for Los Angeles, which has won seven of its past eight games.

Kyle Gibson (1-4) allowed both home runs before completing seven innings. He gave up five hits, walked two and struck out five.

The rain delay was the second longest in Target Field history.

TIGERS 4, INDIANS 2, 12 INNINGS

DETROIT — Jeimer Candelario’s two-run homer in the 12th inning gave Detroit the victory over Cleveland.

Miguel Cabrera singled off Cody Allen (2-3) with two outs, and Candelario drove a 2-0 pitch deep into the right-field stands for the first game-ending homer of his career.

Warwick Saupold (4-1) worked two scoreless innings of relief.

Tigers starter Mike Fiers allowed one run on five hits in seven innings, while Mike Clevinger gave up two runs on four hits in 6 2/3 innings.

BRAVES 5, DODGERS 3

LOS ANGELES — Freddie Freeman had three hits, Tyler Flowers drove in three runs and Atlanta beat Los Angeles.

Flowers had a two-run double in the third and an RBI single in the fifth that helped put Atlanta ahead 4-1 and chase starter Alex Wood (1-5). Charlie Culberson added three hits for Atlanta against his former team, and the Braves racked up 14 hits total.

Atlanta starter Anibal Sanchez (2-0) allowed two runs on three hits in 5 1/3 innings. He struck out five and walked two. Arodys Vizcaino pitched a scoreless ninth for his 11th save.

Max Muncy hit a solo home run to right field in the first inning for the Dodgers. It was Muncy’s 11th home run and second in two games.

RAYS 7, MARINERS 3

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Blake Snell overcame occasional wildness to go six effective innings, and Tampa Bay stopped an eight-game losing streak by beating Felix Hernandez and Seattle.

Snell (8-3), who was born in Seattle, gave up two runs and seven hits. The left-hander walked two, recorded one strikeout, hit a batter and had two wild pitches.

Hernandez (6-5) allowed six runs and seven hits over three innings in his shortest start this season, a rematch of last Sunday’s matchup against Snell and the Rays in Seattle.

Nelson Cruz hit a fifth-inning homer and Kyle Seager had a pair of RBI grounders for Seattle, which lost for just the fifth time in 21 games.

Chaz Roe, the second Rays reliever, went the final 1 1/3 innings for his first career save.

PADRES 5, MARLINS 4

MIAMI — Travis Jankowski hit a go-ahead bases-loaded single in the eighth inning to lift San Diego over Miami.

Jankowski hit a line drive with two outs off reliever Drew Rucinski (1-1) that scored Hunter Renfroe, who had reached on a two-out double and advanced following walks to Raffy Lopez and Matt Szczur.

Craig Stammen (4-0) allowed two inherited runners to score over 1 2/3 innings. Kirby Yates got his second save with a scoreless ninth, locking down San Diego’s fifth win in six games.

The Marlins rallied from a 4-1 deficit with a three-run sixth that chased starter Tyson Ross.

BLUE JAYS 4, ORIOLES 3, 10 INNINGS

TORONTO — Luke Maile drove in the winning run with a bases-loaded walk in the 10th inning, and Toronto beat Baltimore.

Maile walked on four pitches from Baltimore’s Mychal Givens (0-2) to score Justin Smoak as the Blue Jays improved to 7-1 in extra innings.

Randal Grichuk homered and Yangervis Solarte had two hits and an RBI for Toronto, which is 5-1 against Baltimore this season.

John Axford (1-0) pitched two innings for the win.

The Orioles have lost three straight and 10 of 12. Baltimore is 9-26 on the road and 19-44 overall, both worst in the majors.

