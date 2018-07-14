Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez kicks Toronto Blue Jays’ Lourdes Gurriel Jr. in the head while trying to avoid him on a play at first base during the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 14, 2018, in Boston. (Winslow Townson/Associated Press)

BOSTON — Red Sox starter Eduardo Rodriguez had to leave Saturday’s game in the sixth inning with a sprained right ankle after tumbling over Toronto’s Lourdes Gurriel Jr. attempting to cover first on a grounder.

Rodriguez, off to his third straight scoreless start, got to the bag at nearly the same time as Gurriel with one out in the inning and fell after his left leg hit the player’s helmet as he was diving in headfirst when first baseman Blake Swihart’s throw sailed wildly past the bag.

Both players stayed on the ground for a bit. Gurriel got up and stayed in the game. Rodriguez walked slowly to the mound, flexed his left leg and foot before walking off with a trainer after one warm-up pitch.

The club announced the injury an inning later and said X-Rays were negative.

Heath Hembree came in to pitch. The Red Sox lead 1-0.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.