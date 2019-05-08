Christian Yelich celebrates his league-leading 16th home run in the first inning of the Brewers’ 7-3 win over the Nationals on Wednesday. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

The Washington Nationals game Wednesday got late early. The team’s season appears to be following suit.

Starting pitcher Jeremy Hellickson allowed a solo home run on a hanging curveball, third baseman Anthony Rendon booted a sharp grounder right at him, left fielder Adam Eaton overran a flyball near the foul line, playing it into a ground-rule double. Right fielder Victor Robles overthrew his catcher trying to cut down a runner at home plate. Hellickson walked two and fell behind the Milwaukee Brewers’ No. 8 hitter 3-0 with the bases loaded.

This all happened in the first inning.

By the end of the frame, the Nationals had allowed four runs en route to a 7-3 loss, their 11th in 14 games. The Nationals are 14-22, losers of four straight and seven games behind the NL East-leading Philadelphia Phillies.

The loss capped a three-game sweep by the Brewers. The Nationals’ three-city, 10-day trip continues Thursday in Los Angeles with a four-game series against the defending NL champion Dodgers (24-14), who have the best home record in baseball at 14-4. The Nationals are 1-5 thus far on their trip.

For the Nationals to reach 90 wins this season, they will need to go 76-50 from this point on, a .603 winning percentage equaled or topped over a full season just once in franchise history (2012, .605).

Before the game, a reporter asked Manager Dave Martinez at what point the season could no longer be considered early, when he needed more urgency or to try something different.

“Every day is different, this game is different,” Martinez said. “We’re here today, so for me, let’s go 1-0 today and not worry about what’s happened in the past, because you can’t do nothing about it anyway.”

Perhaps overshadowed by the continued exasperation at the injuries, bullpen and defense, the offense scored six runs in the three-game set, its fewest total in any series this season. Martinez has preached all along about putting the ball in play and keeping it in the middle of the field, but his hitters struggled to put the bat on the ball at all.

The Nationals struck out eight times in the first five innings Wednesday, continuing a troubling trend that saw them enter the game with the NL’s second-highest strikeout percentage. The return of Rendon did little to resuscitate the lineup; the slugging third baseman went 0-for-7 with five strikeouts in his first two games since coming off the injured list.

The Nationals trailed 7-0 before mounting a small comeback with a run in the sixth and two in the seventh, but even then it was fueled by sacrifice flies from Howie Kendrick and Robles. In the seventh, Wilmer Difo’s RBI single gave the Nationals their only score in the last 20 innings of this series without needing to trade outs for runs.

The moment most emblematic of this series came in the third. Hellickson fouled a 96 mph fastball right off his left ankle and limped halfway down the first-base line, where he squatted for several seconds. Athletic trainer Paul Lessard and Martinez jogged out to see him and they conferenced for more than a minute.

The pitcher had already allowed six runs. He was leading off in an inning guaranteed to get back to the top of the lineup. Yet the Nationals likely didn’t want to burn their bullpen on a game that, recent offensive history suggested, was already gone. So, Hellickson shook it off and dug back into the batter’s box.

The Nationals brought the tying run to the plate in the ninth thanks to a single from Brian Dozier, an error and a walk with one out against closer Josh Hader. Then, the same Achilles’ heel that has plagued the team during this stretch struck again, with Hader striking out pinch-hitter Kurt Suzuki before also fanning Eaton, the 13th strikeout of the afternoon for Milwaukee pitching.