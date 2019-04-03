CLEVELAND — Francisco Lindor played catch with a trainer at Progressive Field on Wednesday.

It’s going to be a while before the All-Star shortstop does more.

Lindor is expected to miss at least two more weeks with a sprained left ankle, an injury he sustained while recovering from a strained right calf that limited him at spring training and prevented him from opening the season on time.

Lindor visited foot specialist Dr. John Anderson in Wisconsin on Monday, and Anderson confirmed the team’s diagnosis of a sprain while alleviating concern the Indians’ best player was more seriously injured.

Now, it’s a waiting game.

“No specific date,” president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti said of Lindor’s potential return. “But Frankie is chomping at the bit and he feels like he’s in a really good spot to tackle what’s in front of him and then you know move forward from there.”



Cleveland Indians’ Francisco Lindor watches from the dugout during the second inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Wednesday, April 3, 2019, in Cleveland. (Tony Dejak/Associated Press)

Antonetti, who met with Lindor before Wednesday’s game, said the 25-year-old will spend the next “week to 10 days” with the Indians. In the meantime, Eric Stamets is starting at short and Leonys Martin is batting leadoff spot while the Indians wait for their three-time All-Star.

The switch-hitting Lindor was making steady progress from the calf injury suffered during an offseason workout, and he was close to being fully healed when he rolled his ankle while caught in a rundown during a minor league scrimmage in Arizona.

Antonetti said the calf is no longer an issue.

“In Frankie’s words, as soon as he injured the ankle he forgot about the calf,” Antonetti said.

Lindor has blossomed into one of baseball’s most dynamic all-around players since coming up from the minors in 2015. He batted .277 last season with 38 home runs, 92 RBIs and 25 steals.

