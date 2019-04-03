Detroit Tigers (3-3, second in the AL Central) vs. New York Yankees (2-3, third in the AL East)

New York; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Matthew Boyd (0-1, 5.40 ERA) Yankees: Jonathan Loaisiga (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE: Yankees favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers visit the New York Yankees on Wednesday at Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees finished 53-28 in home games in 2018. New York hit .249 as a team with 3.5 extra base hits per game and 267 total home runs last year.

The Tigers went 26-55 away from home in 2018. Detroit hit .241 as a team last year and hit 135 total home runs.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

