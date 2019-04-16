Chicago Cubs (6-9, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (4-13, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Jose Quintana (1-1, 5.14 ERA, 2.86 WHIP, 11 strikeouts) Marlins: Pablo Lopez (1-2, 6.60 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

LINE: Cubs favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE:

The Marlins are 3-8 in home games. Miami has slugged .346 this season. Martin Prado leads the team with a .577 slugging percentage.

The Cubs are 3-7 on the road. Chicago ranks fourth in the majors in hitting with a .273 batting average, Jason Heyward leads the club with an average of .366. The Cubs won the last meeting 7-2. Yu Darvish earned his first victory and Willson Contreras went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs for Chicago. Trevor Richards registered his second loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS: Starlin Castro leads the Marlins with 15 hits and is batting .221. Jorge Alfaro is 11-for-32 with two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Miami.

Contreras leads the Cubs with six home runs and has 12 RBIs. Heyward is 13-for-33 with a double, four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 2-8, .197 batting average, 5.30 ERA, outscored by 31 runs

Cubs: 4-6, .251 batting average, 5.44 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Marlins Injuries: Riley Ferrell: 10-day IL (bicep), Julian Fernandez: 60-day IL (elbow), Garrett Cooper: 10-day IL (calf).

Cubs Injuries: Brandon Morrow: 10-day IL (elbow), Mike Montgomery: 10-day IL (shoulder), Jon Lester: 10-day IL (hamstring), Kendall Graveman: 60-day IL (elbow), Xavier Cedeno: 10-day IL (wrist), Tony Barnette: 10-day IL (shoulder), Victor Caratini: 10-day IL (hand).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.