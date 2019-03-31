Chicago White Sox (62-100, fourth in the AL Central in 2018) vs. Kansas City Royals (58-104, fifth in the AL Central in 2018)

Kansas City, Kansas; Sunday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lucas Giolito (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Royals: Jorge Lopez (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE: White Sox favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals face the Chicago White Sox on Sunday at Kauffman Stadium.

The Royals finished 36-40 against AL Central Division opponents in 2018. Kansas City hit .245 as a team with 2.9 extra base hits per game and 29 total triples last season.

The White Sox went 30-46 in division games in 2018. Chicago hit .241 as a team with 3.0 extra base hits per game and 40 total triples last year.

Royals Injuries: None listed.

White Sox Injuries: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

