Chicago White Sox pitcher Reynaldo Lopez delivers against the Baltimore Orioles in the thirdinning of a baseball game, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in Baltimore. (Gail Burton/Associated Press)

BALTIMORE — The Chicago White Sox want their young pitchers looking strong down the stretch as they eye a step forward in 2019.

Reynaldo Lopez is doing his part.

Lopez was sharp again Saturday night over seven innings to continue his late-season surge and lift the Chicago White Sox to a 2-0 victory over the Baltimore Orioles.

The 24-year-old Lopez (6-9) has a 1.10 ERA over his past five starts. He struck out six and allowed four hits and a walk this time to help Chicago to just its sixth winning streak of at least three games.

In his first full big league season, Lopez has thrown 175 2/3 innings, and White Sox manager Rick Renteria has no plans to pull the reins back.

“Basically, our eyes are telling us where they’re at,” Renteria said. “If you look at Lopy, he’s freaking throwing 97-98 mph. I’d be hard-pressed to tell you guys he’s really struggling.”

Yolmer Sanchez broke a scoreless tie with an RBI double in the sixth, chasing rookie Yefry Ramirez (1-6) from his longest big league outing with two outs. Avisail Garcia tied a career high with his 18th home run in the ninth.

Caleb Frare retired two batters in the eighth, and Juan Minaya got the last four outs for his first save as the Orioles were shut out for the 14th time this season.

“It would have been a little different situation if we didn’t let them have that tack-on run,” Baltimore manager Buck Showalter said. “But you’re not going to win any games not scoring any runs.”

Lopez was acquired from Washington after the 2016 season in the trade that sent outfielder Adam Eaton to the Nationals. The hard-throwing right-hander has been inconsistent since the deal but excellent down the stretch.

“He’s showing you he’s got endurance, strength, (and) he’s gaining understanding of the situation, how to work and manage the situations, which is really big,” Renteria said. “It speaks a lot for him, because he continues to work and grind and learn.”

He retired 13 out of 14 batters before Renato Nunez singled in the fifth and became the first runner to reach second on Lopez’s wild pitch. DJ Stewart popped out to end the threat.

Two innings later, Lopez worked out of a two-on, one-out jam. He fanned Tim Beckham with a curveball to end a 10-pitch at-bat, then pumped his fist as Nunez popped his 104th pitch to second.

“I was just trying to keep the control of the game,” Lopez said through an interpreter. “Sometimes the game is a little fast. And then you have to control it. You have to slow down. And I think that is what I did in that inning.”

HARD-LUCK LOSS

In his first start in nearly a month, Ramirez was nearly as good, tying a career high with seven strikeouts while yielding four hits and a walk.

“That is tough to do when you’ve not started and been in the bullpen,” Orioles catcher Caleb Joseph said. “Really nice job. It’s a shame we couldn’t push across anything for him there.”

FOUR IS A CHARM

The victory was Chicago’s fourth win of the season over the Orioles, guaranteeing them the victory in the clubs’ season series for the first time since 2008.

TRAINER’S ROOM

White Sox: Renteria planned to play IF Matt Davidson (calf) at first base Sunday after giving him his first start in five games as the DH on Saturday. ... RHP Nate Jones (right elbow) was not yet available to pitch back-to-back games after working an inning Friday in his second outing following a three-month layoff.

Orioles: RHP Luis Ortiz left Friday’s game with a left hamstring injury and may need an MRI. ... RHP Andrew Cashner (left knee) will not make his scheduled start Monday, manager Buck Showalter said after Saturday’s game.

UP NEXT

White Sox: Lucas Giolito (10-10) makes his first career start at Camden Yards. He allowed seven runs in 1 1/3 innings in his previous start against the Orioles on May 24.

Orioles: David Hess (3-10, 5.17) has won just one of his last 15 starts. In his last start, Hess allowed six runs, just two earned in five innings at Tampa Bay on Sept. 8.

