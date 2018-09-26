Texas Rangers (66-91, fifth in AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (77-81, fourth in AL West)

Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 10:07 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Rangers: Yohander Mendez (2-2, 6.05 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 15 strikeouts) Angels: Andrew Heaney (9-10, 4.21 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 170 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles will sweep the series over Texas with a victory. The Angels are 14-15 in games started by Heaney. Los Angeles’ lineup has 208 home runs this year, led by Mike Trout’s mark of 38. Texas is averaging 4.4 RBIs per game this season. Joey Gallo leads the team with 92 RBIs. In Tuesday’s game, the Angels defeated the Rangers 4-1. Noe Ramirez got the win for Los Angeles, his seventh on the season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jurickson Profar is batting .252 with a .332 on-base percentage and .457 slugging percentage in 141 games this season for the Rangers. Adrian Beltre has a .257 batting average, nine hits and six RBIs over his past 10 games for Texas. Andrelton Simmons has 161 hits for the Angels this year. His .296 batting average is 11th in the American League. Justin Upton has three home runs and six RBIs over his past 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 3-7, .211 batting average, 4.95 ERA, outscored by 21 runs. Angels: 4-6, .192 batting average, 7.34 ERA, outscored by 39 runs.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright hero sports