Texas Rangers (4-2, second in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (1-5, fifth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Edinson Volquez (0-0, 9.00 ERA) Angels: Matt Harvey (0-0, 3.00 ERA)

LINE: Angels favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles hosts Texas for the 2019 home opener.

The Angels went 37-39 in division play in 2018. Los Angeles pitchers had a WHIP of 1.32 last year while striking out 8.6 hitters per game.

The Rangers finished 28-48 against AL West Division opponents in 2018. Texas averaged 8.1 hits with 3.0 extra base hits per game and 266 total doubles last year. The Angels won the season series 13-6 in 2018.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

