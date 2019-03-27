Arizona Diamondbacks (82-80, third in the NL West in 2018) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (92-71, first in the NL West in 2018)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zack Greinke (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Dodgers: Hyun-Jin Ryu (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona visits Los Angeles on opening day.

The Dodgers went 45-32 in division play in 2018. Los Angeles averaged 8.6 hits with 3.5 extra base hits per game and 235 total home runs last year.

The Diamondbacks went 42-39 on the road in 2018. Arizona averaged 7.9 hits with 3.0 extra base hits per game and 259 total doubles last season. The Diamondbacks won the season series 11-8 in 2018.

Dodgers Injuries: Clayton Kershaw: day-to-day (shoulder), Rich Hill: day-to-day (mcl strain), Corey Seager: day-to-day (elbow/hip).

Diamondbacks Injuries: Steven Souza Jr.: day-to-day (left knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.