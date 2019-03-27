Los Angeles Angels (80-82, fourth in the AL West in 2018) vs. Oakland Athletics (97-65, second in the AL West in 2018)

Oakland, California; Thursday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Trevor Cahill (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Athletics: Mike Fiers (0-0, 15.00 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics play the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

The Athletics went 38-38 in division play in 2018. Oakland averaged 8.7 hits with 3.5 extra base hits per game and 227 total home runs last season.

The Angels went 38-43 away from home in 2018. Los Angeles hit .242 as a team with three extra base hits per game and 23 total triples last season. The Angels won the season series 10-9 in 2018.

Athletics Injuries: Matt Olson: day-to-day (hand).

Angels Injuries: Andrew Heaney: day-to-day (elbow inflammation), Justin Upton: day-to-day (toe), Shohei Ohtani: day-to-day (elbow).

___

