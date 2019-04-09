Milwaukee Brewers (8-3, first in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (5-6, fourth in the NL West)

Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Freddy Peralta (1-0, 3.27 ERA) Angels: Matt Harvey (0-1, 9.00 ERA)

LINE: Brewers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Angels enter the matchup as winners of their last four games.

The Angels went 42-39 on their home field in 2018. Los Angeles hit .242 as a team last season and averaged three extra base hits per game.

The Brewers went 45-37 on the road in 2018. Milwaukee hit .252 as a team with 3.0 extra base hits per game and 252 total doubles last season.

