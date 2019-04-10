Milwaukee Brewers (8-4, first in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (6-6, third in the NL West)

Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (1-0, 6.00 ERA) Angels: Felix Pena (0-1, 5.40 ERA)

LINE: Brewers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Angels enter the game as winners of their last five games.

The Angels finished 42-39 in home games in 2018. Los Angeles averaged 8.2 hits with three extra base hits per game last year.

The Brewers went 45-37 away from home in 2018. Milwaukee pitchers had an ERA of 3.73 last year with a staff WHIP of 1.24.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.