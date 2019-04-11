Los Angeles Dodgers (8-5, first in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (7-5, third in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Thursday, 1:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Walker Buehler (1-0, 6.75 ERA) Cardinals: Michael Wacha (0-0, 1.54 ERA)

LINE: Dodgers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers enter the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Cardinals went 43-38 in home games in 2018. St. Louis hit .249 as a team with 2.9 extra base hits per game and 248 total doubles last season.

The Dodgers went 47-34 on the road in 2018. Los Angeles hit .250 as a team last season and averaged 3.5 extra base hits per game.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.