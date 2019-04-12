Los Angeles Angels (7-6, third in the AL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (4-8, fourth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 2 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Tyler Skaggs (1-1, 2.46 ERA) Cubs: Cole Hamels (1-0, 5.73 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels enter the matchup as winners of their last six games.

The Cubs went 51-31 on their home field in 2018. Chicago averaged 9.0 hits with 3.0 extra base hits per game last season.

The Angels went 38-43 on the road in 2018. Los Angeles hit .242 as a team last season and hit 214 total home runs. These two teams did not play each other in 2018.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.