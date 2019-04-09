Los Angeles Dodgers (8-3, first in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (5-5, third in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Ross Stripling (0-0, 2.31 ERA) Cardinals: Dakota Hudson (0-1, 5.40 ERA)

LINE: Dodgers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals host the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday at Busch Stadium.

The Cardinals went 43-38 in home games in 2018. St. Louis hit .249 as a team with 2.9 extra base hits per game and 9 total triples last year.

The Dodgers went 47-34 away from home in 2018. Los Angeles averaged 8.6 hits with 3.5 extra base hits per game and 235 total home runs last season.

